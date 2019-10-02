Feature, Musings —02.10.2019 09:26 AM—
#LavScam Toronto Star scoop: Trudeau’s cover-up begins
If Justin Trudeau won’t relieve Jody Wilson-Raybould of her lawyer’s obligation to maintain confidentiality – and if he plans to fight any inquiry into the #LavScam obstruction of justice scandal – we all know what that means.
It means the Nixonian coverup has started.
The Star has the story today, and they’re leading with it. It’s important. And it calls to mind what Howard Baker said about Watergate-style cover-ups, and he’d know: “It is almost always the cover-up rather than the event that causes trouble.”
OTTAWA—The Liberal government appears likely to block opposition efforts to probe allegations of political interference in the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin, while insisting that discussions on the matter with former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould were above board.
Justin Trudeau’s government will not yet waive solicitor-client privilege, which would give Wilson-Raybould latitude to speak about the allegation, nor will it permit a parliamentary committee to proceed with its own investigation, the Star has learned.
Wilson-Raybould has remained silent since the Globe and Mail reported Thursday that senior officials in the Prime Minister’s Office pressed her to seek mediation instead of pursuing criminal charges against SNC-Lavalin.
The former justice minister — who was moved from her post in January — has refused to confirm or deny the allegations, saying she is bound by solicitor-client privilege.
A senior government official, speaking to the Star on the condition they not be named, said Saturday that the government will not waive the privilege — as demanded by opposition MPs — because SNC-Lavalin’s potential criminal trial remains before the courts. A second government source confirmed that the potential criminal trial, as well as SNC-Lavalin’s appeal of prosecutors’ denial of a mediation deal, makes waiving privilege unlikely.
Nor will the government agree to demands by the Conservatives and New Democrats for an emergency meeting of the Commons justice committee to summon Wilson-Raybould and Trudeau’s top political aides to testify publicly on the affair, the senior source said.
And Harper and any other Government would do the same thing. Just like that dummy Paul Martin should have with adscam. Just turns into a giant shitshow. I would think you of all people would get that. Especially when it’s based on anonymous sources.
Has her character assassination begun yet?
Yep.
It has in most of the media outlets who did not have the story. The only way they can recover lost ground is the old ‘shoot the messenger’ play.
Plus of course there’s the usual Trudeau-centric pundits (not all Quebec based) who scramble for any way available to provide cover for the PM & Liberal pals.
Finally there’s those journos & politicians who answer to Quebec Inc. and will defend their benefactors and the province no matter the wrong doing.
Given the alleged crime happened in Ontario, can the Ontario AG launch an investigation?
Can an Ontario government committee investigate and compel witnesses like Butts, Wilson-Raybould, Telford ect to appear?
Could the Trudeau government block any of those people from testifying?
Failing getting it into an Ontario government investigation, maybe someone should just leak the information. I mean Wilson-Raybould is a lawyer. You guys are trained to take notes right? She must have Comey style notes on the meetings detailing who said what.
Matt,
The province has no juridiction to interfere and any attempt by it to gain politically from Trudeau’s troubles would make that government look like profitering scumbags.
That kind of talk makes people look desperate to get at this federal government at any and all costs.
“Given the alleged crime happened in Ontario, can the Ontario AG launch an investigation?”
I’m not a lawyer, but my guess (which, unlike some others here, is always based on logic and facts rather than what I really, really *want* to be true) would be no. Trudeau having a majority government means he can block any official inquiries, meaning that the only way to obtain any actual hard evidence of wrongdoing is unavailable. Without that evidence, no law enforcement agency can act….allegations are just not enough without some form of corroboration.
I want to get to the truth of this as much as anyone, but I just don’t see it happening without JWR breaking her silence.
Or, just ask that Adam Scotti fellow. I am sure he has glamour shots of the chairs flying.
Forgot to add, I was told this morning that as many as 10 to 12 people in the PMO were/are involved in this attempted obstruction of justice.
WOW.
This Prime Minister should think back to his father who was clueless when Lévesque had an extrordinarily useful mole right in his office. And they seemingly never found her either, unless Morin told the RCMP SS.
Never have I seen a collective more fiercely determined to cut their own throats and concede the next election to the Conservatives…simply mind-boggling.
@AHousefather has just tweeted that “I am convening a Justice meeting Wed related to SNC. I intend to independently determine whether Committee study of the issue will be useful for Canadians & colleagues will do same. Nobody has attempted to influence me.”
Twitter suspensions are now happening.
The Trudeautards are struggling with this. They tell me we should be thankful not to have Steven Harper as Prime Minister. They say at least Trudeau is better than all the others. One flaming Trudeautard argued that the scandalous behaviour with Lavscam happened well before Trudeau. Of course none of these comments are arguemnets. But they are indications of frustration.