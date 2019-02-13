02.13.2019 09:09 AM

Maxime Bernier is a fucking bigot


4 Comments

  1. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:37 am

    He’s going to lose his seat to the CPC…no surprise there.

  2. Chris Haines says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:59 am

    True story. He is not just confusing personal choices with something outside of people’s control. He is also being an asshole. I agree that political correctness has gone overboard, but don’t take it out on trans people struggling with their own existence. They need support and help, it ridicule.

    View like that make it clear that he is unfit for office.

  3. Miles Lunn says:
    February 13, 2019 at 1:48 pm

    I am sure a lot of Conservatives are breathing a sigh of relief they didn’t chose him as leader. They would struggle just to hold the 99 seats they won last time and in fact he might damage them so much 2027 would be the earliest they could return to office. While I am skeptical Scheer can win, I at least think as long as he doesn’t do anything too stupid they should do better than the 99 seats they won in 2015 and certainly winning in 2023 is plausible.

  4. Gord says:
    February 13, 2019 at 2:04 pm

    I think pronouncements like this could actually help Blandy Scheer and the CPC by making them look moderate and tolerant by comparison. Also allows the Tories to dodge the “alt-right”/Trump-lite tag by slapping it on the PPC instead.

