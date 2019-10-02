National News Media Council rules Sue-Ann Levy publishes “false information” and attacks vulnerable minorities

Warren — Musings —

Their entire scathing judgment is here. It arose out of a racist and hate-filled “column” where Levy falsely claimed Muslim migrants at a Toronto hotel were “slaughtering goats” in washrooms – which was immediately followed by an attempt to set fire to the East End hotel. Which would have led to many deaths, had the plot not been foiled by staff.

Key findings about Levy’s “journalism,” which also gave rise to multiple complaints about racism and hate:

Levy authors “false information” – and Levy was later forced to admit to doing so.

Levy uses “unsubstantiated and pejorative terms to describe people who are vulnerable targets in a highly polarized political and social environment.”

Levy refers to “ immigrants and refugees [as] ‘ illegal, ‘ without evidence as to the accuracy of that description .”

and [as] ‘ ‘ .” Levy’s column was so bad, “ basic journalistic standards of seeking accuracy were noticeably lacking .”

.” Levy therefore committed “a serious breach of journalistic standards for accuracy in reporting. “

So, why does this foul polemicist continue to be employed at the Sun, where most of her colleagues are appalled and disgusted by her?

Ask her nearly-80 pal and boss Paul Godfrey, who – as the Globe reported recently – isn’t wanted around Postmedia either.

Get rid of Godfrey and you get rid of Levy. Simple.