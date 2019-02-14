Musings —02.14.2019 02:44 PM—
Revealed: why the chair of the House Justice Committee thinks Jody was demoted
The male Cowardly Chair of the Justice Committee opining on the reason why Jody Wilson-Raybould was demoted.
Spoiler alert: the Cowardly Chair thinks it’s lack of French. Seriously. He says it, right at the 5:30 mark.
UPDATE: Anthony says I’m a liar, here. You decide. But I sense some folks are starting to get a bit, you know, nervous.
So it wasn’t a problem when she was appointed Justice Minister.
And it hasn’t been a problem for the three plus years she was Justice Minister.
It only became a problem after she refused PMO pressure to interfere in a court case.
Gotcha.
Chantal Hébert suggested the theory back when the cabinet shuffle happened that they needed a bilingual Minister of Justice. The new Quebec government is going to pushing the envelope on the constitution and a French speaking Minister was needed to respond.
Wow.
It’s just amazing to me how they keep trying to spin this obvious stonewalling as some sort of exemplar of transparency. Who do they think they’re kidding?