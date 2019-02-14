02.14.2019 02:44 PM

Revealed: why the chair of the House Justice Committee thinks Jody was demoted

The male Cowardly Chair of the Justice Committee opining on the reason why Jody Wilson-Raybould was demoted.

Spoiler alert: the Cowardly Chair thinks it’s lack of French. Seriously. He says it, right at the 5:30 mark.

UPDATE: Anthony says I’m a liar, here. You decide. But I sense some folks are starting to get a bit, you know, nervous.

3 Comments

  1. Matt says:
    February 14, 2019 at 3:06 pm

    So it wasn’t a problem when she was appointed Justice Minister.

    And it hasn’t been a problem for the three plus years she was Justice Minister.

    It only became a problem after she refused PMO pressure to interfere in a court case.

    Gotcha.

    • doconnor says:
      February 14, 2019 at 4:16 pm

      Chantal Hébert suggested the theory back when the cabinet shuffle happened that they needed a bilingual Minister of Justice. The new Quebec government is going to pushing the envelope on the constitution and a French speaking Minister was needed to respond.

  2. Vancouverois says:
    February 14, 2019 at 4:29 pm

    Wow.

    It’s just amazing to me how they keep trying to spin this obvious stonewalling as some sort of exemplar of transparency. Who do they think they’re kidding?

