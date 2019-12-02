She had no choice

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Jody Wilson-Raybould is a decent, honest, honourable person.

Unlike many of the little creeps we’ve been hearing from, anonymously, for the past few days.

She spoke truth to power. She advocated for women, for indigenous people, for ethical government.

They – the ones who came into power claiming to be on the side of the women, and indigenous people, and ethics – didn’t like that. They, the little boys in PMO, don’t like it when women like Jody Wilson-Raybould talk back. So they punished her. They demoted her and marginalized her.

Well, the tables have turned. She’s quit cabinet, she’s retained respected legal counsel, and she’s signalled that she has things to say. She’s fighting back.

What will she say? I don’t know.

But I know her, a little bit – and know that she will be decent, honourable and ethical when she says what she has to say.