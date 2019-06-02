02.06.2019 09:37 AM

SOTU, in 280 characters or less

  1. doconnor says:
    February 6, 2019 at 10:17 am

    “The #POTUS who declared socialism a great evil declared – in the very same speech – his great affection for the leaders of Socialist North Korea and Communist China.”

    That’s because those leaders are actually totalitarian, which he likes. Socialism is where the economy is controlled democratically, which he hates.

  2. Jack says:
    February 6, 2019 at 11:08 am

    Nancy Pelosi’s sarcastic clapping at Trump was one the greatest things I’ve seen on TV.

    Trump, his family and his speech were so irrelevant during that whole show, it’s really an indication of the low point this presidency has now reached. Nothing that is said by Trump bears any value anymore and his family/supporters are nothing more than a spectacle of unworthy actors playing government.

    Also – Stacy Abrams needs to run for POTUS.

