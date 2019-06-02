Musings —02.06.2019 09:37 AM—
SOTU, in 280 characters or less
I’m watching the science fiction show @startrekcbs to get myself ready for the unscientific fiction of #SOTU.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 6, 2019
I love all those Democratic women. In white. Not clapping. #SOTU19
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 6, 2019
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 6, 2019
As he does every year, @VanJones68 is now desperately looking for a microphone in which to declare #SOTU2019 is “truly presidential”
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 6, 2019
It is actually painful to watch a strong, dignified and smart woman being forced to listen to a weak, pathetic, bloody fool of a man. #SOTU #uspolitics #POTUS
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 6, 2019
OH MY GOD THERE ARE STILL SO MANY PAGES TO GO pic.twitter.com/G7D7yb4Lv3
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 6, 2019
Their total contempt for that sausage-fingered orangutan seriously kicks ass. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/gveIgwahcX
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 6, 2019
My God Almighty, I despise this sphincter-mouthed bastard. #POTUS
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 6, 2019
Ted Cruz looks more like a pervert than usual
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 6, 2019
The “USA” chanting is a bit creepy.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 6, 2019
I hope @NEWSTALK1010 deeply appreciates the fact that I am forcing myself to watch this fatuous moron so I can comment on @MooreintheAM’s show tomorrow morning.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 6, 2019
Please God, tell Nancy to reach over and punch him. pic.twitter.com/4CJZuRUElF
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 6, 2019
The #POTUS who declared socialism a great evil declared – in the very same speech – his great affection for the leaders of Socialist North Korea and Communist China. #SOTU
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 6, 2019
That’s because those leaders are actually totalitarian, which he likes. Socialism is where the economy is controlled democratically, which he hates.
Nancy Pelosi’s sarcastic clapping at Trump was one the greatest things I’ve seen on TV.
Trump, his family and his speech were so irrelevant during that whole show, it’s really an indication of the low point this presidency has now reached. Nothing that is said by Trump bears any value anymore and his family/supporters are nothing more than a spectacle of unworthy actors playing government.
Also – Stacy Abrams needs to run for POTUS.