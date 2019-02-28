Warren — Musings —02.28.2019 01:56 PM Sunny ways Tweet Share Share 5 Comments Grant says: February 28, 2019 at 2:32 pm She sure seemed to be “handling the stress” alright yesterday. She was very impressive, genuine, and forthright…..handled those committee members that were obviously hostile with ease. Her case is backed up with facts. Trudeau has platitudes and political talking points. Where are his facts? Seems like now they want to denigrate her character because it’s the only defense they have. I expect we will hear all kinds of smack talk about her. Vile cowards. Reply Vancouverois says: February 28, 2019 at 2:35 pm Amazingly enough, this seems to be a Liberal talking point. I’ve seen a number of Liberal-connected people suggest that JWR was *weak* because she refused to knuckly under to Trudeau. They imply that sticking to her guns and doing the moral and ethical thing somehow demonstrates that she didn’t have what it takes to play in the big leagues. It’s just amazing. True Alice Through the Looking Glass territory. I’m honestly at a complete loss to understand how even the most bloodyminded Liberal partisan could have the gall to try to say such things. But there it is. Reply the real Sean says: February 28, 2019 at 2:42 pm I watched the committee hearing last night. The Liberal MPs looked like members of a suicide cult. The people in that caucus need to understand that the battle with JWR is already over. No one cares what JT has to say about any of these things. It is plainly obvious that he is incompetent and corrupt. The only possibility for the Liberals to hang on is for JT to resign and have a new leader installed late spring / early summer. I suspect these discussions are happening already. Reply Christian says: February 28, 2019 at 2:51 pm Not “a team player” because she didn’t want to join in the fun of breaking the law? Reply David Bronaugh says: February 28, 2019 at 3:02 pm More like shady ways, amirite? Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
She sure seemed to be “handling the stress” alright yesterday. She was very impressive, genuine, and forthright…..handled those committee members that were obviously hostile with ease. Her case is backed up with facts. Trudeau has platitudes and political talking points. Where are his facts? Seems like now they want to denigrate her character because it’s the only defense they have. I expect we will hear all kinds of smack talk about her. Vile cowards.
Amazingly enough, this seems to be a Liberal talking point. I’ve seen a number of Liberal-connected people suggest that JWR was *weak* because she refused to knuckly under to Trudeau. They imply that sticking to her guns and doing the moral and ethical thing somehow demonstrates that she didn’t have what it takes to play in the big leagues.
It’s just amazing. True Alice Through the Looking Glass territory. I’m honestly at a complete loss to understand how even the most bloodyminded Liberal partisan could have the gall to try to say such things.
But there it is.
I watched the committee hearing last night. The Liberal MPs looked like members of a suicide cult. The people in that caucus need to understand that the battle with JWR is already over. No one cares what JT has to say about any of these things. It is plainly obvious that he is incompetent and corrupt. The only possibility for the Liberals to hang on is for JT to resign and have a new leader installed late spring / early summer. I suspect these discussions are happening already.
Not “a team player” because she didn’t want to join in the fun of breaking the law?
More like shady ways, amirite?