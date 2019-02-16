Musings —02.16.2019 04:02 PM—
The Canadian Armed Forces thinks young female recruits are concerned about make-up
One of our daughters spotted this on Facebook. She sent it along – and I at first didn’t believe it was real.
Apparently it is. The link it goes to is here.
Personally, this ad struck me as sexist and stupid. I mean, does the CAF run ads asking young men similar kinds of stuff?
What do you think? Dumb move or clever marketing?
I served for a decade. My son is currently serving. The breed of recruit is vastly different from a generation ago. Sadly, all the generalizations one might fear about millennials are accurate. Kids quitting because they can’t access their smart phone during basic. Kids showing up unable to perform a single pushup, because recruit screening has all but disappeared. Fat kids galore….
So yeah. This is likely something asked routinely at recruiting centers, and instead of an eye-roll response, they’re bending over backwards not to scare anyone away.
Keep in mind, the CF has a gun to their head to increase female #s…