02.16.2019 04:02 PM

The Canadian Armed Forces thinks young female recruits are concerned about make-up

One of our daughters spotted this on Facebook.  She sent it along – and I at first didn’t believe it was real.

Apparently it is.  The link it goes to is here.

Personally, this ad struck me as sexist and stupid.  I mean, does the CAF run ads asking young men similar kinds of stuff?

What do you think?  Dumb move or clever marketing?

  1. keith mcintosh says:
    February 16, 2019 at 4:34 pm

    I served for a decade. My son is currently serving. The breed of recruit is vastly different from a generation ago. Sadly, all the generalizations one might fear about millennials are accurate. Kids quitting because they can’t access their smart phone during basic. Kids showing up unable to perform a single pushup, because recruit screening has all but disappeared. Fat kids galore….

    So yeah. This is likely something asked routinely at recruiting centers, and instead of an eye-roll response, they’re bending over backwards not to scare anyone away.

    Keep in mind, the CF has a gun to their head to increase female #s…

