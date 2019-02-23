Warren — Musings —02.23.2019 01:45 PM Today’s #LavScam truism Tweet Share Share 1 Comment Blank says: February 23, 2019 at 3:00 pm A group of Cabinet ministers met in McKenna’s Ottawa home following Wernick’s testimony — from the Cochrane CBC story. This can’t be good, can it? Are the Liberals getting ready to ditch their leader? They have such a deep bench they could probably get away with it. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
