02.23.2019 01:45 PM

Today’s #LavScam truism



1 Comment

  1. Blank says:
    February 23, 2019 at 3:00 pm

    A group of Cabinet ministers met in McKenna’s Ottawa home following Wernick’s testimony — from the Cochrane CBC story. This can’t be good, can it? Are the Liberals getting ready to ditch their leader? They have such a deep bench they could probably get away with it.

