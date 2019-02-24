We get letters: Max’s Mannschaften write in

Warren — Feature, Musings —

My column on the racism and anti-Semitism that permeates Maxime Bernier’s “People’s Party” – I use flying quotes because it is neither: it’s a personality cult, not a party, and the only people it seemingly favours are white, straight and male – caused dyspepsia amongst his winged monkeys. Which concerns me a great deal.

So, here it is. I plan to circulate this opinion column over and over again in the coming months. I hope you do likewise.

The response of the Max’s mannschaften, meanwhile, was both hilarious and predictable. But some rejoinders stood out from the lynch mob, as it were.

This nice lady suggested I was a paid employee of the International Jewish Conspiracy. If she’d done her research, she’d know I work in an exclusive arrangement with Mr. Soros.







Irony is not a strength with this pink-hued crew, as is seen here. I opined that Max and his muse are racist, and the fellow below genially disagreed. He should consider amending his Twitter handle, however.







And so it went. Lots of good-natured disagreement and debate. Oh, and this fellow, who wants me – and those like me – to be whisked off to a concentration camp for expressing our views. On a train, perhaps.

That all sounds rather familiar, doesn’t it?





