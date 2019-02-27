Feature, Musings —02.27.2019 04:06 PM—
They fired an Indigenous woman because she wouldn’t break the law for them
There can’t help but be demands that Trudeau resign, now. This is extraordinary. #CDNPOLI #LavScam
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 27, 2019
That’s it. They fired an Indigenous woman because she wouldn’t break the law for them. #cdnpoli #lavscam
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 27, 2019
Why did Butts resign but not Telford? Her involvement appears far more serious. #LavScam #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 27, 2019
“We don’t want to debate legalities any more.” Katie Telford, per @Puglaas. #LavScam #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 27, 2019
“They were interfering.” “Clearly improper.” “Constituted political interference.” “Inappropriate.” @Puglaas now. #LavScam #cdnpoli #lpc #cpc #ndp
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 27, 2019
“Express statements of interference.” “Veiled threats.” @Puglaas just now. We could be witnessing the end of this government, folks. #LavScam #Cdnpoli #lpc #cpc #ndp pic.twitter.com/0aLF3335UN
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 27, 2019