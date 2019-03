Here, folks, is the chair of the Standing Committee on Justice literally ROLLING HIS EYES when an MP says "it is in the interest of justice" that @Puglaas be permitted to testify about the #LavScam scandal. Remember this moment on voting day. #cdnpoli #lpc #cpc #ndp pic.twitter.com/bO0TZsIEqQ

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 6, 2019