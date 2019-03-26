03.26.2019 12:35 PM

Another #LavScam disgrace

  1. Sean says:
    March 26, 2019 at 1:57 pm

    His lack of condemnation is a reflection of his inner selfishness and lack of an authentic moral compass. It further underscores Paul Well’s article of Imposter as well as a response made by Warren when asked when he doesn’t care much for Trudeau: because he’s a phoney.

    All of his virtue signalling must be viewed as a disingenuous attempt to fool others- Everything he does is all about him and never about us. But fool us no more. His mask has been ripped off and we see him for what he is-a pathological narcissist.

  2. Max says:
    March 26, 2019 at 2:23 pm

    This is what 600,000,000 buys the Liberals and JT when it comes to favorable newspaper coverage. Step up to the trough ….you’ve been bought.

