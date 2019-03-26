Musings —03.26.2019 12:35 PM—
Another #LavScam disgrace
Notably: Wouldn’t even condemn the leaks. Once upon a time, he stood up and condemned those Liberals who engaged in a whisper campaign against @Puglaas . Not any more apparently. https://t.co/ZanHxUj0Fi
— David Akin 🇨🇦 (@davidakin) March 26, 2019
His lack of condemnation is a reflection of his inner selfishness and lack of an authentic moral compass. It further underscores Paul Well’s article of Imposter as well as a response made by Warren when asked when he doesn’t care much for Trudeau: because he’s a phoney.
All of his virtue signalling must be viewed as a disingenuous attempt to fool others- Everything he does is all about him and never about us. But fool us no more. His mask has been ripped off and we see him for what he is-a pathological narcissist.
This is what 600,000,000 buys the Liberals and JT when it comes to favorable newspaper coverage. Step up to the trough ….you’ve been bought.