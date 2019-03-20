Because it’s 2019

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Good on her. She’s got guts and integrity to spare.

We haven’t heard the last from Celina.

Whitby, Ont. MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes has quit the Liberal caucus and will sit as an independent.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the decision after the weekly caucus meeting.

“I have just been notified by my office that Celina Caesar-Chavannes has decided to sit as an independent. I want to thank her for her service to the Liberal Party and to her constituents, and wish her the best in her continued service to her constituents,” he said.

Caesar-Chavannes already had announced she will not seek re-election in the October election.

She told the Globe and Mail that when she first told Trudeau about her plan not to run, he became hostile towards her.

“He was yelling. He was yelling that I didn’t appreciate him, that he’d given me so much,” Caesar-Chavannes told the newspaper.