Dear Ottawa Citizen:

In today’s Citizen, Andrew Cohen states:

“Critics note that Wilson-Raybould is applauded – perhaps advised – by the perfervid Warren Kinsella and his wife, Lisa; the latter hugged Wilson-Raybould after her testimony to the justice committee. Warren Kinsella, a Liberal and a consultant, despises Trudeau for blocking his nomination in Toronto in 2014.”

I can make the following comments about Cohen’s published statement:

I do not advise Jody Wilson-Raybould in any manner whatsoever. She is not a client of my firm, paid or otherwise. I have never even met Ms. Wilson-Raybould. My wife Lisa, who can certainly speak for herself, will equally tell you that she does not advise Ms. Wilson-Raybould in way, shape or form. Lisa has lobbied Ms. Wilson-Raybould in her previous ministerial capacity, and is friendly with her. That is all. Her email is attached; you can contact her. Cohen certainly did not even attempt to do so. Cohen’s statement that we “perhaps advise” Ms. Wilson-Raybould is dishonest, innuendo, and, as noted, false. We could have easily so advised this erstwhile professor of journalism had he bothered to pick up the phone, or written to us. We are easily found. It would have taken mere moments. Equally, Cohen’s statement that I “despise” Justin Trudeau is something he cannot hope to know without first making an effort to contact me. He did not do so, not once. I did not have a nomination “blocked” by Justin Trudeau in 2014 or any other relevant year. In fact, I did not even submit the requisite paperwork for a Liberal nomination. Cohen’s error here, too, is significant and could have been easily avoided. It does a disservice to Citizen readers. I am not a member of the Liberal Party or any other party. That, too, requires a correction.

I will resist noting that even a first-year Carleton journalism student would have not made these errors of fact. I will say, however, that I insist upon a correction statement in respect of the above-noted. I expect that it will be published sooner than later.

I look forward to hearing from you.

Sincerely,