Musings —03.10.2019 01:26 PM—
Eddie Goldenberg: still an asshole
“I just don’t really see it as a scandal. There is a political correctness here. Nobody wants to go after an indigenous woman minister. It’s become politically incorrect.”
That’s Eddie Goldenberg, channeling Sheila Copps and assorted Twitter trolls.
Oh, the stories I could tell about some people’s views about indigenous people.
And who’s THIS guy?
“‘It’s a pseudo-scandal. It’s crap. What the hell? You are doing business in Libya and you are not bribing?’ said Robert Bothwell, a professor of Canadian history and international relations at the University of Toronto. ‘It does suggest to me that the director of public prosecutions … is also nuts. And so is Wilson-Raybould. These people are delusional.'”
Playing the race card…
The final – and this case, futile- defensive recourse.
They are in the wrong. They know it.
But the laurentian elite are powerful, insistent – indeed desperate – task masters who have a lot more at stake than just SNC-Lavalin.
Man up Liberals. Put the ‘indigenous woman’ back on the stand and have a go at her. Bring it on. She’s up for it.
On another note, on the 9000 job losses, I’m at a loss as to why the media is not countering this false narrative. IF SNC is tried and convicted (likely) and banned for bidding on federal contracts for the maximum 10 years (unlikely), this DOES NOT mean that other firms will not fill that void, that a bridge that needs replacing 3 years hence, will not get done. That new roads won’t get built, new hospitals will cease to be replaced, new damns won’t get built. The Canadian landscape will not be tumbleweeds and dust storms and locusts. Secondly, regardless of which Engineering firms wins these future contracts, they will also sub-contract much of this future work, which means jobs. For Canadians. So those loss of jobs is smoke and mirrors. Contracts will go to tender. Contracts will be awarded. Work will get done. Canadians will be working on these future jobs. Talk about not seeing the forest for the trees. Wakey wakey. This needs to be put to the Liberals.