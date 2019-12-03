Five things Trudeau can do to stop the #LavScam scandal

Warren — Musings —

A few journos have asked me what I’d do instead in #LavScam. I dislike “what they should’ve done” stories because they assume comms can fix anything.

Comms can’t. #LavScam is beyond comms help. Trudeau now needs to do things, not say things.

Here’s the five things he needs to do.

Call in the cops on his own government. Chretien did that in sponsorship. It’s not the action of someone who is guilty. Call for an external body, like the OECD Anti-Bribery Working Group, to investigate, too. That’ll address the conspiracy theorists who’ll say the RCMP are beholden to Trudeau. Flush the Clerk of the Privy Council. Wernick’s statements – there’ll be “assassinations,” “vomitorium,” etc. – have been crazy and inflammatory. He’s made a bad situation way worse. Fire him. Fire Katie Telford, Mathieu Bouchard, Elder Marques, Ben Chin and any other senior staffer who was pushing Jody Wilson-Raybould to give a sweetheart deal to a sleazy Quebec company – and any staffer who has facilitated a cover-up. Try and bring back Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott to cabinet (they’ll refuse, however). Call an election now. Say that Parliament is too divided (true) and has lost confidence in the government (really true). Say the Liberals need a new mandate to get past this unholy mess.

He won’t do any of those things, of course. Nor will he do the one thing that will really end this scandal.

Which is resign.