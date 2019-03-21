Hey, Jody and Jane, why don’t you just break the law. We Star writers are bored.

Warren — Musings —

Hate to sound like a guy who teaches at a law school and all that, but I am and I do. And so, Judy Sgro and Susan Delacourt and others: stay in your lane, please. Violating your cabinet oath is a serious offence. Violating solicitor-client privilege will get a lawyer disbarred, too.

Get with it, folks. Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott have both said they want to talk, and they have things to say.

Justin Trudeau, our Feminist-in-Chief, just won’t let them.