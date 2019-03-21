Musings —03.21.2019 08:43 PM—
Hey, Jody and Jane, why don’t you just break the law. We Star writers are bored.
Hate to sound like a guy who teaches at a law school and all that, but I am and I do. And so, Judy Sgro and Susan Delacourt and others: stay in your lane, please. Violating your cabinet oath is a serious offence. Violating solicitor-client privilege will get a lawyer disbarred, too.
Get with it, folks. Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott have both said they want to talk, and they have things to say.
Justin Trudeau, our Feminist-in-Chief, just won’t let them.
