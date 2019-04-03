Feature, Musings —03.04.2019 03:25 PM—
Jane Philpott: you are so, so amazing
I fundraised for her, before she was elected. I have remained friends with her since.
And I am so, so proud of her today.
“I have lost confidence in how the government has dealt with this matter.”
This government is falling apart before our eyes.
This is no surprise.
Listening to Evan Solomon yesterday I realized how out of touch the current Liberal Party is regarding Canadian values.
On that gig was Christy Clark who I think is the face of the current Liberal mindset. She fully supported JT and his handling of SNC. Why? It is normal business in gov’t.! Wow, I thought. How out of touch indeed.
But, how can JP still call herself a Liberal? The rot is throughout the entire party. This way of doing gov’t is normal in Ottawa by gov’ts of both strips today.
Where is JP going to find a principled party IS the elephant in the room!
Some predictions:
(1) Trudeau won’t be leading the Liberals into the Fall election. Will be replaced by Chrystia Freeland.
(2) Jody Wilson-Reybould will eventually jump to the B.C. NDP, where she will serve as Attorney General. (She’s on good terms with Premier John Horgan.)
(3) Down the road, Ms. Wilson Reybould’s future jobs could include B.C. Premier or a position on the Supreme Court of Canada.
So refreshing to see good people of integrity in action….especially when it possibly comes with a personal cost.
Freeland had her chance, even after Philpott came out quickly to support her cabinet colleague JWR. Instead, she went with “Jody shared ‘her’ truth”. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out Chrystia. Nor the spineless male cabinet ministers. So much for cabinet solidarity boys.
The first domino to fall.
Jane Philpott wasn’t a team player, didn’t “get it”, couldn’t handle the stress, didn’t know that lobbying was part of government, didn’t speak French, she’s playing the victim card and her father is pulling the strings.
Also:
SCOTT BRISON
My predictions:
Junior will survive this growing crisis. He will need to grow a pair. Maybe he already has a pair. These are the situations that demonstrate one’s gumption and ability to sail.
Philpott and the former Justice minister will surf these short term suggestions of sainthood and then that wave will hit the beach. And another one will role in.
I am an aerospace design engineer and worked on Bombardier C Series program as well as many others in my 30 + years in aerospace. That company has staffed engineering offices in Montreal with low paid engineers from India (nice guys who are only looking for work like everyone), however, management has told senior guys like me that we are overpaid. Indian suppliers are taking up to 1/3 the staff places and that is not counting the work sent overnight to colleagues in India. Bombardier employees are actually training them. Myself included. So when I hear subsidies are required to ´save canadian jobs’ I feel sick knowing that subsidies or not, work is leaving the country. Airbus got the c series after 10 years of work and a rolling roster of CEÔs etc who flew the coop with golden parachutes. SNC is very similar regarding outsourcing.
The resignation letter is particularly damning. How coukd the Liberals possibly recover from this? Rona Ambrose is probably having some second thoughts.
Actually laughing out loud watching Amanda Alvaro on the CBC trying to stick some lipstick on this.