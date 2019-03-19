Musings —03.19.2019 05:23 AM—
#LavScam coverup: Liberals shut down Justice Committee
The Liberals are right about one thing: Canadians have “reached a conclusion” in the #LavScam scandal.
It’s a “conclusion” they won’t like on Election Day, however.
Liberal MPs on justice committee release letter saying, "as committee members, we have achieved our objectives with respect to these meetings…we believe that all rules and laws were followed. Canadians now have the necessary information to arrive at a conclusion." #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/1KYekybLeI
— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) March 18, 2019