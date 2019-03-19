03.19.2019 05:23 AM

#LavScam coverup: Liberals shut down Justice Committee

The Liberals are right about one thing: Canadians have “reached a conclusion” in the #LavScam scandal.

It’s a “conclusion” they won’t like on Election Day, however.

