LavScam disgrace: would you call kids protesting tuition hikes Nazis?

Warren — Musings —

Michael Wernick – you know, Justin Trudeau’s muse and personal bureaucrat – did that. He said that. And recently, too.

I’m not making this up. Link here, from the paper I proudly worked for, and represented, The Charlatan.

The Graduate Students’ Association (GSA) is calling for the resignation of the Deputy Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick from the Board of Governors (BoG) following comments he made in an email.

Wernick referred to the March 30 “Tuition Fees are Too Damn High” rally, in which students picketed and led to the cancellation of the BoG meeting, as “the tactics of Brownshirts and Maoists.”

“Brownshirts” is a reference to the paramilitary wing of the Nazi party. “Maoists” is a reference to Marxist-Leninist revolutionaries inspired by Chinese communist Mao Zedong.

The protest was in response to a task force report concluding there were no feasible alternatives to raising tuition fees…

Wernick said he stands by what he said in the email, which was a response to questions of due process regarding the adjourned meeting.