LavScam guess who

Warren — Musings —

Riddle time. Guess who?

**

Ego story.

It’s the final days of the 2011 Ontario general election campaign. It’s been a tough, grinding race.

At the Ontario Liberal Party central campaign headquarters on St. Mary’s Street, off Yonge, the mood is uncertain. We don’t know if we are going to win or lose. It’s been that kind of campaign.

Some of our MPPs and Ministers are resigned to defeat. One Minister told me he was running again because, “if we’re going to go down, I want to go down with my friends. I owe them that.”

He – him – lopes into the campaign headquarters. We talk. I tell him I’m writing a column for the Sun about the amazing people I have been privileged to serve with – in 2003, 2007 and now 2011. People like Don Guy, Laura Miller, Chris Morley. My friends.

He looks concerned. “Don’t put my name in that column, Warren!” he says. “I can’t be in there!”

I don’t argue. He’s working for an association now. He has to be careful, I assume. I don’t put his name in the column.

Election night: we’re all in Ottawa in a suite at the Chateau Laurier. The McGuintys are all there, too, and we all watch the result come in. A majority or a minority?

We win – a minority. Miss the majority by a single seat.

He’s there. He asks Lisa how many TV hits I’m doing. She tells him. He smiles. “I’m doing more,” he says.

I’m puzzled. He’s doing media? He said he didn’t want to be named, didn’t he?

When my column comes out about how we won, and who was on the central OLP campaign, his name isn’t in it. He gets in touch.

“Why didn’t you include my name?” he says.

**

Ambition story.

A report shows up in the media. It quotes Justin Trudeau saying that he’s all about policy and ideas and stuff like that. But Jean Chretien, Trudeau sniffs, was only preoccupied “with winning.”

That’s what it says. Seriously.

We, the ones who are loyal to one of the greatest Prime Ministers in Canadian history – one of the winningest, too – are livid. We are pissed off.

Chretien has been nothing but supportive – at fundraisers, at rallies, at whatever they ask for. Why would Trudeau say such a thing?

I get him touch with him, because he’s one of Trudeau’s top guys, now. He’s left the environmental association and is working for Trudeau.

“What the Hell?” I say, and use his name. “Why would Trudeau say that?”

He says he doesn’t know. He says he didn’t know Trudeau was going to say that.

“Bullshit,” I say. “Everyone knows Trudeau doesn’t say anything unless you approve it first. Do you really want us to respond to what he said?”

“No,” he says. Pause. “Just have Chretien call me. I’ll talk to him.”

“What?” I say again, louder, and say his name. “He’s a Prime Minister, for Chrissakes! He doesn’t speak to staff about shit like this! He speaks to Trudeau!”

Later on, after they won, I hear that Trudeau doesn’t ever meet with his own MPs and cabinet ministers.

He has this guy, his university pal, talk to them instead.

**

It’s years ago. It’s at the start.

I meet Justin Trudeau at this guy’s birthday dinner. It’s in a private room at a restaurant in downtown Toronto. Trudeau arrives late, trailing apologies and charisma.

Between courses, I watch them together. They’re close, that much is obvious. They laugh at each other’s jokes, they smile. It’s a nice night.

Much afterwards, I try and picture how they met. How did they – the millionaire’s son, the one used to jets and celebrities, connect with the kid from lesser circumstances, from far-away Nova Scotia – meet? How did that happen?

I picture him sliding into a chair in a classroom at McGill, and seeing that famous mop of dark hair, the impressive jawline. I picture him saying to himself: “I’m going to meet Justin Trudeau.”

And he did. And they did. And they made a bit of history together.

And now it’s all going to Hell in a handbasket, because those two guys – who never lacked for ambition – seriously, seriously underestimated the wrong women.

Because, eventually, too much ego and ambition will trip you up in Ottawa. Always.

**

No riddle.

You know his name.