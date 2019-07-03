LavScam latest: another nobody Liberal MP attacks JWR

Warren — Musings —

The nobody in question, Madawaska – Restigouche’s René Arseneault, says: “For me, as a lawyer, this whole thing has been blown out of proportion.”

He also says Jody Wilson-Raybould is “stubborn.”

The story is here, en français. How many of my female readers have heard from male assholes that you are “stubborn” when you don’t do what he wants you to?

Welcome to Justin Trudeau’s feminist vision: you’re fine if you do what he wants. You’re “stubborn” if you don’t.