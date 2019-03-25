LavScam latest: PMO disgusts me

In a scandal that has had many lows, this is a new one. Justice Joyal’s wife had breast cancer, and that is why he withdrew. But PMO was still prepared to use this sad story to launch yet another attack on @Puglaas. This is evil. #cdnpoli #lpc https://t.co/e48TZ00Xoe

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 25, 2019