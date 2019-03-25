03.25.2019 06:54 PM

#LavScam latest: PMO disgusts me

They’re prepared to dirty the judicial appointment process – and hurt a couple dealing with cancer – to continue to smear Jody Wilson-Raybould.

They are a disgrace.


  1. Nick M. says:
    March 25, 2019 at 6:59 pm

    This is exactly what I thought.

    Just waiting for your insider post to confirm my outsider suspicion.

  2. Sean says:
    March 25, 2019 at 7:21 pm

    I want to know what part Trudeau played in this smear? If he’s completely innocent, one would think he’d find out who the leaker is and have them removed and then offer an apology. If he says nothing and tries to spin when asked, we’ll know he’s directly involved.

