#LavScam latest: PMO disgusts me
They’re prepared to dirty the judicial appointment process – and hurt a couple dealing with cancer – to continue to smear Jody Wilson-Raybould.
They are a disgrace.
In a scandal that has had many lows, this is a new one. Justice Joyal’s wife had breast cancer, and that is why he withdrew. But PMO was still prepared to use this sad story to launch yet another attack on @Puglaas. This is evil. #cdnpoli #lpc https://t.co/e48TZ00Xoe
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 25, 2019
This is exactly what I thought.
Just waiting for your insider post to confirm my outsider suspicion.
I want to know what part Trudeau played in this smear? If he’s completely innocent, one would think he’d find out who the leaker is and have them removed and then offer an apology. If he says nothing and tries to spin when asked, we’ll know he’s directly involved.