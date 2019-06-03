LavScam: my morning in tweets

I was on the mighty Newstalk 1010 all morning. Just finished. My quick take, in 240 characters or less:

All you need to know: they are refusing to let @Puglaas speak to Butts’ claims. The coverup continues. pic.twitter.com/4CcM7pgbmh — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 6, 2019

Trudeau: not a lawyer. Butts: not a lawyer. Telford: not a lawyer. Wernick: not a lawyer. But these non-lawyers figures they knew the law better than @Puglaas, her Deputy Minister, and her Chief of Staff. WHO ARE ALL LAWYERS. #LavScam #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 6, 2019

He’s surprised that @Puglaas wouldn’t want to be ghettoized in a department overseeing the Indian Act – when the #LPC itself has called for the Indian Act to be repealed? #LavScam #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 6, 2019

He says he hasn’t spoken to anyone in PMO. Then he says someone in PMO “went through my calendar.” A minute later. #LavScam #CDNpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 6, 2019

HOW DOES HE HAVE TEXTS/EMAILS FEOM MINISTERS AFTER HAVING HIS DEVICES AND LAPTOP SEIZED? #LavScam #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 6, 2019

“Obligation to inform the Prime Minister.” She did, repeatedly. Including with his staff, many times, between September and December 2018. #cdnpoli #LavScam — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 6, 2019