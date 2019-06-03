Feature, Musings —03.06.2019 12:17 PM—
#LavScam: my morning in tweets
I was on the mighty Newstalk 1010 all morning. Just finished. My quick take, in 240 characters or less:
All you need to know: they are refusing to let @Puglaas speak to Butts’ claims. The coverup continues. pic.twitter.com/4CcM7pgbmh
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 6, 2019
Trudeau: not a lawyer. Butts: not a lawyer. Telford: not a lawyer. Wernick: not a lawyer. But these non-lawyers figures they knew the law better than @Puglaas, her Deputy Minister, and her Chief of Staff. WHO ARE ALL LAWYERS. #LavScam #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 6, 2019
He’s surprised that @Puglaas wouldn’t want to be ghettoized in a department overseeing the Indian Act – when the #LPC itself has called for the Indian Act to be repealed? #LavScam #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 6, 2019
He says he hasn’t spoken to anyone in PMO. Then he says someone in PMO “went through my calendar.” A minute later. #LavScam #CDNpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 6, 2019
Why can Butts talk about the post-shuffle period – but @Puglaas is gagged from doing so? @lraitt @nathancullen @MurrayRankin #LavScam #Cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 6, 2019
HOW DOES HE HAVE TEXTS/EMAILS FEOM MINISTERS AFTER HAVING HIS DEVICES AND LAPTOP SEIZED? #LavScam #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 6, 2019
Reference six! “9,000 jobs” again! #Cdnpoli #LavScam
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 6, 2019
“Obligation to inform the Prime Minister.” She did, repeatedly. Including with his staff, many times, between September and December 2018. #cdnpoli #LavScam
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 6, 2019
No means no. In real life, and in government too. Or should. #LavScam #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 6, 2019
the Mafia and the Hells Angels create lots of jobs, so they are entitled to differed prosecution.
So, they not lawyers wanted the opinion of a “jurist” to settle the matter because this was “new law”. Who was going to select this “jurist”. Was he/she going to be non-partisan? How does one determine that?
I think JWR was correct this was a matter of rule of law not partisan decision making. Unless, they were planning to take this to the Supreme Court to decide? Likely not!
Please tell me someone asked him why he chose not to testify under oath.