Warren — Musings —03.05.2019 08:15 AM

#LavScam obligatory Bohemian Rhapsody reference

Another one bites the dust?

Sean says:
March 5, 2019 at 8:56 am

It seems to me team Trudeau has never been interested in principled people, the ones who speak truth to power. They've surrounded themselves with patronizing flunkies who always tell Trudeau how great he is even when stinking to high heavens. And what type of product does this sort of arrangement yield? Let me put it this way. During the early phases of Paul McCartney's solo career, he was writing crap. One day he realized that he had surrounded himself with worshippers, rather than useful and honest critics. He found some new folks who would level with him and began writing some good stuff: Band on the Run, Live and Let Die, etc.

It also seems to me that the bass player for the Hot Nasties, could have been an adviser to Trudeau but never got invited to join the cult of personality. According to a Sun article, this fellow said if they wanted an ass kisser, that he was the wrong guy for the job.

Warren says:
March 5, 2019 at 9:35 am

The bass player offered. They dismissed him.

MAtt says:
March 5, 2019 at 10:45 am

I would think the bass player is kinda grateful they did at this point, no?

Warren says:
March 5, 2019 at 11:17 am

The bass player definitely is. The best way to view the Titanic's final act is from the iceberg.

David Smith says:
March 5, 2019 at 10:10 am

Confused. AG wrote a law for SNC that doesn't apply to SNC; every individual wrongdoer was offered a plea deal but not the company, which has no wrongdoers- except Roy whose case was stayed due to AG incompetence. AG has tabled legislation to remove rights to cross examine, a Charter Right and every pot smoker is guilty regardless of science, yet we believe JRW is a bastion of fundamental justice? The inmates are running the asylum.

Joseph says:
March 5, 2019 at 10:29 am

Only need 12 for official standing in the HoC if I'm not mistaken. Add in the senate liberals and thats a pretty significant number.
It seems to me team Trudeau has never been interested in principled people, the ones who speak truth to power. They’ve surrounded themselves with patronizing flunkies who always tell Trudeau how great he is even when stinking to high heavens. And what type of product does this sort of arrangement yield? Let me put it this way. During the early phases of Paul McCartney’s solo career, he was writing crap. One day he realized that he had surrounded himself with worshippers, rather than useful and honest critics. He found some new folks who would level with him and began writing some good stuff: Band on the Run, Live and Let Die, etc.
It also seems to me that the bass player for the Hot Nasties, could have been an adviser to Trudeau but never got invited to join the cult of personality. According to a Sun article, this fellow said if they wanted an ass kisser, that he was the wrong guy for the job.
The bass player offered. They dismissed him.
I would think the bass player is kinda grateful they did at this point, no?
The bass player definitely is. The best way to view the Titanic’s final act is from the iceberg.
Confused. AG wrote a law for SNC that doesn’t apply to SNC; every individual wrongdoer was offered a plea deal but not the company, which has no wrongdoers- except Roy whose case was stayed due to AG incompetence. AG has tabled legislation to remove rights to cross examine, a Charter Right and every pot smoker is guilty regardless of science, yet we believe JRW is a bastion of fundamental justice? The inmates are running the asylum.
Only need 12 for official standing in the HoC if I’m not mistaken.
Add in the senate liberals and thats a pretty significant number.