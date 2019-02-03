Neo-Nazi rag still being distributed in Toronto – and how you can stop it

Warren — Feature, Musings —

As B’nai Brith has reported, here, the Holocaust-denying, women-hating, racist, homophobic, anti-Semitic rag Your Ward News is again being distributed in parts of Toronto. Many of you have written to ask me why it’s still around.

As seen here and here and elsewhere, the editor and publisher of this vile hate sheet were convicted of the crime of wilfully promoting hatred against Jews and women in January. In April, they’re being sentenced. That should’ve ended them, right?

Not yet.

While Lisa and I and the many others who worked to secure a conviction – Bernie Farber, Richard Warman, Mark Freeman, Leo Adler, B’nai Brith and Daisy Group – were ecstatic about the conviction, we all expected more issues could be coming. That’s because the conviction related to past issues of Your Ward News, not future ones.

Lisa and I are suing these neo-Nazi bastards, because bankrupting them is the only way to truly stop them from publishing. We are going to win, but these white supremacist scumbags have a small army of lawyers, doing everything they can to avoid a trial. It’s cost us a fortune, personally, and we are going to have a fundraiser soon to get some help.

But there’s more that can be done.

Above and below is a photo is one of the creeps who was delivering Your Ward News near Danforth and Woodbine this week. Do you recognize him? Do you know his name? How did he arrive? Did you spot a delivery vehicle or licence plate?

Email me at wkinsella at gmail dot com, if you can help, and thank you in advance.

We aren’t going to stop fighting these scumbags until they’re out out of business. And we hope you can help.





