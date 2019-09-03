The “feminist” PMO wouldn’t be stupid enough to force female Liberal MPs to publish identical “personal” messages of support, would they?

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Well, actually, they would be that stupid. They are that stupid.

Spotted by my sharp-eyed pal Sean Craig: PMO told female Liberal MPs to post personal messages about what a swell feminist he is – presumably to offset this growing controversy. Except a couple of the MPs just did a cut and paste. Oops!

The next thing you know, they’ll be lining up all kinds of people to write op-eds!



