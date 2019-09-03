Feature, Musings —03.09.2019 06:02 PM—
The “feminist” PMO wouldn’t be stupid enough to force female Liberal MPs to publish identical “personal” messages of support, would they?
Well, actually, they would be that stupid. They are that stupid.
Spotted by my sharp-eyed pal Sean Craig: PMO told female Liberal MPs to post personal messages about what a swell feminist he is – presumably to offset this growing controversy. Except a couple of the MPs just did a cut and paste. Oops!
The next thing you know, they’ll be lining up all kinds of people to write op-eds!
Wow, talk about a garbage communication strategy. Fail after fail after fail. Unbelieveable. Just when I think we’ve scraped the bottom of fhe barrel with this whole fiasco we find that at the bottom of that barrel is a trap door going down ten more floors.