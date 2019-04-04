A post from your host with the most

Warren — Musings —

Since www.warrenkinsella.com got its spiffy web design, we’ve been running a CBC News RSS feed at the top and bottom. Lately, however – and as quite a few of you noticed – CBC’s RSS feed has been slowing down the website’s loading to a crawl, so we switched it all over to CTV.

Given that Lisa and me are paid Bell Media commentators, this only makes sense. And, when you consider the PMO-coddling, JWR-hating #LavScam fucking horseshit coming out of CBC commentators – with the sole exception of Andrew Coyne and Robyn Urback, that is – it also makes me happy.

So, welcome CTV. See ya, CBC.

PS: Also: if you need to share a post, click on the headline and you will find the share options on the click-through page.