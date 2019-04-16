Feminist my ass

Tell @Puglaas @janephilpott @MPCelina, who @JustinTrudeau exiled when they refused to do what he told them to do. Tell @KristinRaworth, whose sexual abuser is still in Trudeau’s caucus. Tell that to the indigenous woman he mocked – “thanks for the donation.” Tell them. #cdnpoli https://t.co/k6SNU006mw

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 16, 2019