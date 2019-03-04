Musings —04.03.2019 07:50 AM—
I am honoured
…but I do not believe I am entitled to call myself a feminist, yet. Or even a better man. I have a long, long way to go.
And this Lisa, and my Lisa – and Lorna and Emma and Cheyenne and many other women – are helping me get there.
Last night at Daughter’s of the Vote I got to talk a bit about a real male femininist who helped me make Queen’s Park more Family friendly from behind the scenes from another party. That’s @kinsellawarren.
— Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) April 3, 2019