Feature, Musings —04.02.2019 04:49 PM—
Justin Trudeau: feminist, indigenous champion and ethical paragon
Not. He’s a liar.
And the government he leads are idiots. They’ve made her into a national martyr, they’ve made her even more compelling, and they’ve ensured the story will stay alive for months. They’re the least-capable PMO in the country’s history.
What a fucking farce this is. And they actually seem to think it’ll end their problems.
Their problems are only just beginning.
I have just been informed by the Prime Minister of Canada that I am removed from the Liberal caucus and as the confirmed Vancouver Granville candidate for the Liberal Party of Canada in the 2019 federal election. More to come…
— Jody Wilson-Raybould (@Puglaas) April 2, 2019