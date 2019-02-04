Justin Trudeau: feminist, indigenous champion and ethical paragon

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Not. He’s a liar.

And the government he leads are idiots. They’ve made her into a national martyr, they’ve made her even more compelling, and they’ve ensured the story will stay alive for months. They’re the least-capable PMO in the country’s history.

What a fucking farce this is. And they actually seem to think it’ll end their problems.

Their problems are only just beginning.