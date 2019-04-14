Feature, Musings —04.14.2019 07:08 AM—
#LavScam by the numbers: Trudeau is losing – badly
Wow.
The Toronto Star, of all media organizations, commissioned a poll after Justin Trudeau martyred Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott. And, according to the most Liberal-friendly paper of all, he’s in a free fall.
A new poll suggests Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives continue to have the most support among decided and leaning voters, while a majority of respondents to the survey said they disapprove of Justin Trudeau’s performance as prime minister.
Forty-two per cent of decided and leaning voters said they support the Conservative Party. That compares with 29 per cent who intend to vote for the governing Liberals, and 12 per cent who support the New Democratic Party.
At the same time, 60 per cent of respondents to the latest poll said they disapprove of Trudeau’s job performance as prime minister, while more than half — 57 per cent — said Canada is either “much worse” or “a bit worse” than in 2015, when the Liberal government came to power.
This is a definite parallel to President Johnson’s
“―if I‘ve lost Cronkite, I‘ve lost middle America‖” (regarding Vietnam).
If Trudeau loses The Star…
well, you know the rest.
Much of the time folks pay very little attention to politics, unless something comes along to focus their attention. In a way the JWR situation has been a Hubble Telescope of sorts, providing a close look into the Trudeau cult. And they are appalled by what they see.
It’s going to get worse. The Admiral Norman case will be viewed by every radio telescope on planet Earth, providing Canadians with more disturbing information.
The Liberal suicide cult refuses to solve the PM Zoolander mess, so the voters will do it for them.
The Liberal counter will be to paint all their opponents as racists, homophobes, and islamophobia.
Joe,
They are idiotically already trying that now…all that does is increase the Conservative lead. By doing that, they simply add seats to the Conservative majority.
But at least in defeat Justin will still be able to count on his friends who happen to be complete political incompetents.
We all knew that post-India. Trudeau, not so much.
I’m no political hack but I think the most difficult part of this affair is that it de-energizes the base and it would be very difficult to get them out to campaign and vote.
If Scheer keeps it up by denouncing Bill 21 as he did, speak out against white supremacy and pull his party kicking and screaming toward the centre he could be PM for the next 10+ years like Harper.