Maclean’s has been doing a lot of extraordinary interviews, lately. This one, you must read.

And let me just say: my God Almighty, I admire Jody Wilson-Raybould so much.

She articulates, better than I could, what is at stake here. And, along the way, she reminds me again why I deeply despise the Trudeau Liberals – and why I will be working to defeat them.

Link is here.