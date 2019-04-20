LavScam latest: PEI shows Canada the way

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Nate Erskine-Smith is my MP. I have always liked him. I have always praised him and had a big sign supporting him in front of my house in 2015.

But ever since Nate voted to deny Jody Wilson-Raybould an opportunity to appear before the Ethics Committee – ever since Nate actually acted as the spokesman for the Liberal MPs who denied her a chance to testify about how the Prime Minister of Canada obstructed justice – I’ve (sadly) decided I can support him no more. I don’t want an MP who participated in, and defended, a coverup.

So, who to vote for? I’m not wild about any of the other choices. Polls suggest I’m not alone in that regard.

Tiny Prince Edward Island to the rescue! PEI is showing everyone there is indeed an alternative, now. And it’s ready to govern, too.

Here’s the latest from PEI, where I am told local Liberals have told Justin Trudeau to stay away.

I think we should heed their example, don’t you?





A new poll is showing a substantial lead by the Green party over the Liberals and Progressive Conservatives.