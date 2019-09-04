Musings —04.09.2019 06:52 AM—
Making noise
This is interesting. Spotted online last night.
The notion that New Democrat councillors in Toronto want to shut down a lot of economic activity – and quite a bit of human activity – isn’t a surprise. But I’m betting a lot of folks – musicians, workers, just plain residents – are likely to be less enthusiastic.
This might be an important issue, and certainly will spark a strong response from residents, but I’m not seeing any real information on these posters, or any way to find out what this is about except to contact the Councillors (who presumably have a different point of view). What is this really about? Why do these Councillors want to stop these things? Politicians of any stripe are not typically in the business of angering voters for no particular reason.
https://www.toronto.ca/…/ec/bgrd/backgroundfile-130986.pdf