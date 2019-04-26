Neo-Nazi sentence: not yet

Warren — Feature, Musings —

The publisher and editor of the white supremacist. Holocaust-denyng, homophobic, women-hating Your Ward News have been found guilty of promoting hatred against women and Jews. But, after a long hearing this morning Toronto, they still have not been sentenced.

Lisa and I, who have been fighting these creeps in our neighbourhood for almost four years, are a bit disappointed there is yet more delay. But the Crown seem to know what she was doing, and the judge definitely knows what he’s doing. So.

Those of us who have been opposing them for years will have to wait a few more weeks.

The struggle continues!



Bernie, Lisa and me scrum post-hearing.