Musings —04.03.2019 12:11 PM—
The fake feminist, exposed
…and this is just the start, you phony SOB.
Dozens of young women here for Daughters of the Vote turn their backs as Trudeau speaks -in solidarity with Ms Wilson-Raybould and Ms Philpott pic.twitter.com/aAhdlDHrcS
— Peter Julian (@MPJulian) April 3, 2019
A stunning demonstration of young women speaking truth to power as #DaughtersOfTheVote question @JustinTrudeau (the #Wetsuweten were raised) & demonstrated their displeasure with his decision to remove @Puglaas & @janephilpott from his Liberal caucus. Strong. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/hYH50Hx7Px
— Nathan Cullen (@nathancullen) April 3, 2019
#DaughtersoftheVote turn their backs on @JustinTrudeau as he delivers his speech to #DaughtersOfTheVote2019 @EqualVoiceNCR @EqualVoiceCA @HoCChamber pic.twitter.com/eKp7dKO7HL
— Eleanor Floy Harvey (@EleanorFloy) April 3, 2019
Extraordinary to be in the gallery for #DaughtersOfTheVote2019 listening to Rt Hon Kim Campbell speak & then hear the voices of these 338 exceptional young leaders speak about justice, democratic reform, mental wellness, MMIWG, climate change, and so much more pic.twitter.com/pbaU1tm1KG
— Jane Philpott (@janephilpott) April 3, 2019
More women are getting up and turning their backs to the PM to join the silent protest. It’s definitely at ~ 50 now.
— David Cochrane (@CochraneCBC) April 3, 2019
Just the beginning. Someone politically sentient already would have figured out that each day can only be worse than the last…and so it goes, right up to election day.
Warren, how likely is it that between now and the election, the contents of affidavits sworn by several women alleging sexual misconduct by Justin Trudeau (if not the affidavits themselves) will surface?
He’s a liar with a highly seductive persona. Like a vampire, whom you’re not suppose to look into it’s eyes, the Imposter has a similar effect. Try looking away from the visual and just listen to him. With hearing more in tune, you begin to notice things. Most good liars try to follow a narrative that boarders on something truthful. Trudeau attempts this, but his comments betray him. Listen to his” um, um, um ” a tell tale sign that he’s creating something in order to escape.
The pressure won’t end because too many influential people are on to him and are kicking his ass.