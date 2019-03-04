The fake feminist, exposed

…and this is just the start, you phony SOB.

Dozens of young women here for Daughters of the Vote turn their backs as Trudeau speaks -in solidarity with Ms Wilson-Raybould and Ms Philpott pic.twitter.com/aAhdlDHrcS — Peter Julian (@MPJulian) April 3, 2019

A stunning demonstration of young women speaking truth to power as #DaughtersOfTheVote question @JustinTrudeau (the #Wetsuweten were raised) & demonstrated their displeasure with his decision to remove @Puglaas & @janephilpott from his Liberal caucus. Strong. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/hYH50Hx7Px — Nathan Cullen (@nathancullen) April 3, 2019

Extraordinary to be in the gallery for #DaughtersOfTheVote2019 listening to Rt Hon Kim Campbell speak & then hear the voices of these 338 exceptional young leaders speak about justice, democratic reform, mental wellness, MMIWG, climate change, and so much more pic.twitter.com/pbaU1tm1KG — Jane Philpott (@janephilpott) April 3, 2019