Tomorrow in courtroom 504: the real Nazis learn their fate

Warren — Feature, Musings —

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

10:00 AM, Friday April 26, 2019

Toronto – Standing Against Misogyny and Prejudice (STAMP) will respond to the sentencing of hatemongers James Sears and LeRoy St. Germaine, which takes place at 10:00 AM tomorrow at the College Park courthouse.

Sears, editor of the anti-Semitic and misogynistic Your Ward News, and St. Germaine, its publisher, were convicted of promoting hatred against women and Jews by Justice Richard Blouin on January 24, 2019.

Anti-hate activists and STAMP founders Lisa and Warren Kinsella will be available for comment following sentencing.

Previously, STAMP has led an advertising boycott of Your Ward News because of its virulent racism, misogyny, anti-Semitism, and Holocaust denial, and pushed for Canada Post to stop distributing the hate sheet.

Details:

Date: Friday, April 26, 2019, 10:00 AM

Location: College Park Courthouse, 444 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

– 30 –

For further information:

Lisa Kinsella lisa@daisygroup.ca

416-642-3100

Tom Heneffer tom@daisygroup.ca

416-642-3100