@JustinTrudeau’s “digital charter:”

• doesn’t apply to #LPC

• should’ve been done at start of mandate, not end

• won’t come into effect until after election

• does zero to address cyber-hate

• even@TorontoStar says it’s not good enough

Otherwise, it’s great. #cdnpoli

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 22, 2019