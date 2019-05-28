Warren — Feature, Musings —





In one of my books, The War Room, I have a chapter called the Scandal Handle Manual. Here’s a bit of it:

None of us Chrétienites hated Martin or Gomery, particularly, but nor did we like them all that much either. Still, every once in a while, I would get really, really mad about Martin and Gomery and what they did in 2005 and 2006. Their legacy wasn’t a happy one: destroying the name of federalism in the province of Quebec; providing lots of ammunition for the separatists at the time of the next referendum; ruining the reputations of dozens of innocent people; and, worst of all, ensuring that millions of voters are even more cynical about political institutions than ever before. There weren’t words, really, to describe the nature and size of Martin’s bullshit. For guys like me, it was easy to get mad about it all. But we — me in particular — resolved to keep our cool. Be passionate and tough as James Carville had been, sure, but don’t lose your temper. Don’t let them see you sweat. In any scandal, your demeanour is key.

LavScam was important for a number of reasons. It showed that Justin Trudeau lied about being a feminist and indigenous reconciliator (see: he kicked out Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott because they spoke up). It showed that he lied about his intention to clean up government (see: his willingness to obstruct justice and breach the public trust). It showed that he couldn’t handle a crisis if his life depended on it.

(see: his decision to use Sheila Copps as his spokesperson).

Here’s some of the stuff Sheila Copps has said on behalf of Justin Trudeau:

Copps said Jody and Jane are pus-filled “boils.” She actually said that, many times.

Copps, sounding like a Proud Gal, said Jody had an “aboriginal agenda.”

Copps said Jody cared more about “aboriginal” jobs than, presumably, jobs for white people.

Copps loved Trudeau’s libel lawsuit against Andrew Scheer, which everyone else thought was the stupidest thing in the history of the world.

Copps had a poor command of facts (eg. she falsely claimed Scheer recanted after being served with the requisite libel notice – when the Conservative leader in fact repeated the alleged libels, word for word, outside the privileged confines of the House of Commons)

And so on.

The moment that PMO’s Team Op-Ed™ started relying on Sheila Copps to get out their side of the LavScam story, their octopus was cooked.

Per what I said in The War Room, above, using Sheila Copps showed that Trudeau and his fart-catchers were desperate. It showed that they were lashing out. It showed that they didn’t have anyone credible left to defend them.

There is one thing worse than using Sheila Copps, however.

And that would be your own Chief Government Whip, someone you made a member of the Queen’s Privy Council, quitting your government in the same week he let it be known he would testifying against you in another corruption scandal – and even showing up at the courthouse to hug the respected Armed Forces leader you tried to destroy.

Top that, Copps.