05.26.2019 07:24 PM

Doublethink by the barrel

2 Comments

  1. Joseph says:
    May 26, 2019 at 7:42 pm

    I’ve been hearing this a lot lately.
    Will it be an acceptable platform plank in the next election to end it?

    Reply
  2. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    May 26, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    You have a point. But when someone is drowning, they will grab any hand that offers rescue.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*