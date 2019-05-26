Musings —05.26.2019 07:24 PM—
Doublethink by the barrel
As someone who is a columnist for two great newspapers, and as someone who is acutely aware that newspapers have been and remain in big financial trouble, I say: it is a mistake, and a conflict of interest, for media organizations to take money from the governments they cover.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 26, 2019
I’ve been hearing this a lot lately.
Will it be an acceptable platform plank in the next election to end it?
You have a point. But when someone is drowning, they will grab any hand that offers rescue.