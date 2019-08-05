I hate these people

@JustinTrudeau’s regime intefered in the criminal justice system to reward a supporter (SNC-Lavalin), and to punish an enemy (Vice-Admiral Norman). They’ve provided conclusive proof, twice, that they’re the most corrupt government in our history. They must be defeated. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/MCKNUCOL0l

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 8, 2019