Musings —05.27.2019 11:31 AM—
Independents day
“I did my job and spoke the truth…I will work with integrity.” @Puglaas on the three things @JustinTrudeau lacks. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/NVWipkgOzG
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 27, 2019
One of my @DaisyGrp colleagues just nailed it: “@Puglaas and @janephilpott have opened up the independent lane in Canadian politics.” #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/UhInbBiypR
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 27, 2019
What’s the endgame here? I respect their decision but where’s the opening for all of us who want to support JWR and JP?
How can we translate our vote across the country as a message of support for both of them? We are denied that now.
Certainly not the strategic decision I would have recommended.
Hard to see how Philpott could hang on in Markham-Stouffville. Seems unlikely that the Conservatives won’t once again deliver 23-25k votes, Philpott would have to deliver the vast majority of Liberal 2015 votes – unless she somehow can make inroads into what looks like a stable Conservative base.
Vancouver Granville rather harder to read, both as a new riding, more of a 3 party race possible, and a much larger margin of victory in 2015.