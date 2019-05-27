05.27.2019 11:31 AM

Independents day

  1. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    May 27, 2019 at 11:41 am

    What’s the endgame here? I respect their decision but where’s the opening for all of us who want to support JWR and JP?

    How can we translate our vote across the country as a message of support for both of them? We are denied that now.

    Certainly not the strategic decision I would have recommended.

  2. Ian says:
    May 27, 2019 at 11:55 am

    Hard to see how Philpott could hang on in Markham-Stouffville. Seems unlikely that the Conservatives won’t once again deliver 23-25k votes, Philpott would have to deliver the vast majority of Liberal 2015 votes – unless she somehow can make inroads into what looks like a stable Conservative base.

    Vancouver Granville rather harder to read, both as a new riding, more of a 3 party race possible, and a much larger margin of victory in 2015.

