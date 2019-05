My convo with @KinsellaWarren telling #Trudeau to lose the hate card and stop playing it against @AndrewScheer Conservatives. Former #Liberal War Room boss is calling the Trudeau tactic dishonest and worse. Cue to 17 minute mark. https://t.co/uAKb52m4fU pic.twitter.com/qqKs1wQB3y

— Charles Adler (@charlesadler) May 31, 2019