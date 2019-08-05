Musings —05.08.2019 03:18 PM—
Shocker: Norman’s lawyer alleges PMO and PCO were telling witnesses what to say
Check it out, around the six minute mark.
Just in case you are wondering, it is considered highly, highly unethical for a lawyer to influence a witnesses’ testimony. And, sometimes, it can be a crime for someone to coach a witness to testify one way or another.
I also love Marie’s shot at Justin Trudeau’s claim to be a feminist. Suffice to say that she doesn’t believe it.
Jesus God – anyone remotely complicit in this needs to be publicly flogged and then dumped at sea. What a pack of scumbags.