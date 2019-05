Shocker: Norman’s lawyer alleges PMO and PCO were telling witnesses what to say

Warren — Musings —

Check it out, around the six minute mark.

Just in case you are wondering, it is considered highly, highly unethical for a lawyer to influence a witnesses’ testimony. ¬†And, sometimes, it can be a crime for someone to coach a witness to testify one way or another.

I also love Marie’s shot at Justin Trudeau’s claim to be a feminist. ¬†Suffice to say that she doesn’t believe it.