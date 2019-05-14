Musings —05.14.2019 02:00 PM—
This much political stupidity is actually quite rare
Trudeau’s PMO has it in abundance.
After Trudeau refuses to apologize, MPs apologize to Mark Norman /via @globeandmail https://t.co/Upirt0FstD #cdnpoli #lpc #cpc #ndp
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 14, 2019
#LavScam scandal has dropped them to under 30% in Nanos (!), so what do they do? They bring into PMO the first guy to lean on @puglaas to benefit SNC-Lavalin! You can't make this shit up. #cdnpoli #lpc #cpc #ndp https://t.co/vp5SuFxYIk
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 14, 2019
Chin’s an East York boy so I’ll give him a chance.
That deafening roar is Conservatives popping the majority government champagne corks.
Nice of this Prime Minister to helpfully move things along. Every time you think they can’t possibly get any MORE stupid…
Not even a apology tweet? That’s just plain cold
I hear James Cudmore has been tagged to replace Michael Wernick. He’s got a bucket full of black permanent markers for all that redacting.