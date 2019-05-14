This much political stupidity is actually quite rare

#LavScam scandal has dropped them to under 30% in Nanos (!), so what do they do? They bring into PMO the first guy to lean on @puglaas to benefit SNC-Lavalin! You can't make this shit up. #cdnpoli #lpc #cpc #ndp https://t.co/vp5SuFxYIk

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 14, 2019