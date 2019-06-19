Warren — Musings —06.19.2019 02:18 PM Going offline for a while. See you later. 1 Comment Ronald O'Dowd says: June 19, 2019 at 3:25 pm I never post on Twitter but by the looks of it, so many people are damned near addicted — posting from sun up to sun down, and beyond. In the interim, peace and inner contentment. And thanks for your superb work! Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
