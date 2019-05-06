Feature, Musings —06.05.2019 12:46 PM—
Be careful what you ask for, Mr. Trudeau
You just might get it.
As far as I am aware, this has never happened before: Trudeau will be the first Prime Minister investigated by an international body, during an election, for genocide.
Which he’s admitted to.
Said on @MooreintheAM @newstalk1010 this morning that this would happen within a week. It’s taken hours. Good luck in the election, #LPC. “Organization of American States wants to probe MMIWG allegation of genocide” #cdnpoli #cpc #ndp #greenparty https://t.co/8zwFSR8QEz
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 5, 2019