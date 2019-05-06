, 06.05.2019 12:46 PM

Be careful what you ask for, Mr. Trudeau

You just might get it.

As far as I am aware, this has never happened before: Trudeau will be the first Prime Minister investigated by an international body, during an election, for genocide.

Which he’s admitted to.

