06.06.2019
Bobby
Fifty-one years today, he died. More than half a Century.
In my family, he was our uncrowned King. We were living in Dallas when they killed him, and I can still remember my Mom and Dad crying.
The bust on the right was found in an antique shop in Brighton, Ont. The photo on the left is of Bobby and his son Bobby Kennedy Jr., with whom I worked on an anti-tobacco file. On it, Bobby Jr. wrote: “Warren – see you on the barricades. Bobby Kennedy.”
Fifty-one years. So much would have been different – and so much better.
Certainly more devastating than his brother’s murder. I still get chills whenever I see the footage of his speech at the California hotel only minutes before he was gunned down. He comes from a tradition in which people born into rich families understand they are lucky and feel they have a civic duty to improve the lives of those who are less lucky.
I noticed the ‘2 shooters’ theory is back in the news. Some troubling information I wasn’t aware of . . . Bobby Jr. apparently spoke with Sirhan.
As I type this, I’ve just finished an explanation of his significance to my grade eight class. They’re watching a short bio, too.
A great discussion on leadership is underway! All thanks to one my heroes; and a legacy of fairness, toughness, compassion and service that I am all too happy to share every June the 6th.
He had to be killed because he was going to try to get to the bottom of his brother’s death if/when he became president.
Let us also not forget that 74 years ago to this day, 994 Canadian soldiers perished in Operation Overlord in the assault on Juno Beach on D-Day. President Kennedy was bravely captaining his patrol boat in the Pacific at the same time.
Warren, you write “when they killed him”? I’ve always been puzzled by the last minute change in plans to go through the hotel kitchen where Sirhan Sirhan was waiting. Who decided that and why was never made clear. Then there is the evidence that at least one shot came from the rear. Subsequently, we got Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan and the decline of the United States.
Exactly two years to the day before his death, RFK delivered a speech at the University of Cape Town, which contains this inspiring appeal for people to make the world a better place:
“Each time a man stands up for an ideal, or acts to improve the lot of others, or strikes out against injustice, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope, and crossing each other from a million different centers of energy and daring those ripples build a current which can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance.”